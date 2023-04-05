The Wednesday Politics Thread Wonders if There’s Fallout

Trump has been arraigned, but I’m writing this early Tuesday morning, so who knows what kind of fireworks factory has unfolded in the 22 hours between me writing this and it going live. Probably not much of a fireworks factory at all. But who knows what will happen in these next 22 hours!

It’s been a few weeks, so why don’t we do another spin down Avocado history?

2022: Germany and the EU made motions to cut dependence on Russian fossil fuels. 63 Republican representatives voted against support for NATO. Elon Musk bought stake in Twitter, which would prove to not be enough for him.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Nominations for the 2021 Snubbys. Newswire Roundup. Results of the Fleetwood Mac song tournament.

2021: Biden’s American Jobs Plan was cleared under reconciliation, which would ultimately be reworked into the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Voting restrictions in Georgia caused conversation about the best course of action – Stacy Abrams resisted calls for boycotts. Virginia, on the other hand, expanded voting rights.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Tell us about your sleep routine. Classic Film thread looks at Technicolor. Ad Space looks at the ugly history of Xeorx ads.

2020: COVID lockdown. Senators Duckworth, Markey, Warren, and Hirono ask what happened to the National Strategic Stockpile?

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Sunday food thread looked at music. Simpsons review of Homer vs the 18th Amendment. A look at the final episodes of Moral Orel.

2019: People are starting to pick their candidates in the Democratic primary. Notre Dame women’s basketball coach says she does not plan to hire male basketball coaches, highlighting the gender gap in coaching. Trump was apparently planning a memoir.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: A discussion of the NXT Takeover. Things You Didn’t Know. Spoil Sports for Shazam.

2018: Tariffs and trade wars. Stormfront shut down (briefly?). And bringing everything full circle, Trump’s hush money payments to Stormy Daniels was in the news.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: A thread for job hunting support. The most morally reprehensible movie you enjoy. Thriftstorm looks at a brochure for the 1994 Dodge Caravan.

Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

