Newswire Roundup, April 5

- Jason Momoa to write and star in TV series about the colonization of Hawaii (I bet he’s against it)
- Amy Schumer told her “banned” Oscars joke about Alec Baldwin, and it was awful
- Laurence Fishburne to star as head coach Doc Rivers in FX series about the LA Clippers and disgraced racist ex-owner Donald Sterling
- Kid Cudi and Joel Kinnaman to star in new John Woo movie
- Grammy ratings even worse than Oscar ratings
- Harrison Ford to appear as therapist in Jason Segel Apple series Shrinking
- Kanye drops out of Coachella in protest of Billie Eilish not letting a fan die
- Jared Leto’s form of Method acting (which bears little resemblance to any actual school of drama) for Morbius included using his character’s crutches even when not on-camera
- Hwang Dong-Hyuk, director of Squid Game, to adapt Umberto Eco in Killing Old People Club
Trailers:
The Flight Attendant season two
The Bob’s Burgers Movie