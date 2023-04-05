The Book Nook Thinks It’s Better Than Expected (4/5)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Courtesy of Ice Cream Planet, what book that you were (somewhat) reluctant to read turned out to be surprisingly good?

IMPORTANT NOTE: Next week will be about showing off any new books you want to show off, so you have one week to take pictures!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...