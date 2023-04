Baseball is back. The hockey and basketball playoffs are upon us. The NCAA basketball finals just behind us and the Frozen Four is just ahead. The Masters starts tomorrow. And the NFL Draft is looming. Something for everyone. Though I suspect a lot of basketball and hockey fans aren’t going to think about baseball for a long while. No rush. It’s a long season, if a shorter game.

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

