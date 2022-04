Here we go!

BREAKING: Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination will move forward to full Senate vote despite tied Judiciary Committee vote https://t.co/Mw0laQeZyc — Axios (@axios) April 4, 2022

Looking forward to Friday!!

Yay, we did more COVID funding!

NEW: Key Senate negotiators have announced that they have struck a deal to move forward on legislation that will provide an additional $10 billion in COVID relief. https://t.co/DPLG65OZO5 — ABC News (@ABC) April 4, 2022

But…

I have said this for months & will say it again. Without global vaccination funding, we are simply not tackling the problem of COVID. A deal without global aid funding & a real plan to invest the money we need will run into problems in the House. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) April 4, 2022

OK. So there we are!

NOTE: If anybody wants to write a PT thread coming up, I’m going to need someone to cover for me on 4/26.

Be kind, be cool, be compassionate. Show some grace on your face! And empty the dishwasher.

