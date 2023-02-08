The Wednesday Politics Thread

Wednesday has come around again. Hope your week is going smoothly and you’re approaching the midpoint with some energy. As we had into today’s PT, I thought I’d return to looking back at Avocados past. Gotta say, lot of crazy stuff on February 8ths past.

2022: An Australian politician stands up for trans rights. Ron Johnson chose the culture war over Wisconsin jobs. Peloton laid off a lot of staff. There was apparently some Joe Rogan Discourse but honestly I didn’t scroll enough to figure out further context.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: HP spotlighted Linda Martell. The results of the dril tweet tournament. Live thread for the Academy Award nominations.

2021: Trump impeachment and the continuing fallout of January 6. Dominion sues Mike Lindell.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: HP shared Donna Summers’ I Feel Love. LGBT Media: Noah’s Arc. Late to the Party: Super Mario Galaxy. Anime Worth Watching: Say I Love You.

2020: Lengthy conversation about teaching about the Vietnam War in schools. An exceptionally bad photo of Trump. There was an Iowa Caucus Math Worksheet. Ctrl+F “coronavirus” 6 results found, but not much taking it seriously yet.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: A review for Birds of Prey. RuPaul hosted SNL.

2019: A plea to not post bad takes from nobodies, where we all learned our lessons and never did it again. National Enquirer tried to blackmail Jeff Bezos. Acting Attorney General Whitaker testified about the Special Counsel. Note: This is also when it came out that many politicians had done blackface, so there’s plenty of conversation about blackface in this thread as well.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: A thread on sobriety. State of the Avocado. Franchise Festival discusses 2D Mario.

2018: Trump wanted a military parade. Pelosi tried to push for DACA to get a vote – for 8 hours. Content warning for discussion of abuse, relating to a staffer in the Trump administration.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Movies that copied other movies. Tech Talk. Venom trailer reaction thread.

Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

