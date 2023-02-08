The Book Nook Cultivates Their To-Read Lists (2/8)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

I’ve lately had it happen to me that one of you fellow Book Nookers enjoyed a certain book and come to this thread to talk about it, at which point I want to add the title to my to-read list on Goodreads, only to discover it has been there for longer than a year. It also doesn’t help I currently have *checks* 733 titles on it, making any way of overseeing it practically impossible. Today’s prompt is therefor the following one: Do you keep a to-read list and how do you organize it?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

