Though please note that we here at Sports Corner do not wish the NFL to take any legal action against us for inviting the Superb Owl to visit.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/35583812/how-super-bowl-tests-boundaries-including-constitution

Anyway, welcome to the busy season. The Big Game, the NBA trade deadline, the NBA All Star Game, NCAA conference championships, spring training, the World Baseball Classic, and so forth. At least it’s not an Olympic year.

All sports subjects welcome.

