30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 8: Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox was born on May 29, 1972 in Mobile, Alabama. One of her first prominent roles was as Sophia Burset in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, where she became the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. Since then she has appeared in films like Charlie’s Angels and Promising Young Woman, and in a variety of TV and streaming series including Tuca and Bertie, Dear White People, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Blacklist.

Let’s chat about Laverne Cox! Any conversation is welcome but here are the usual prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing her in?

What’s your favorite role of hers? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of hers that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see her take on in the future (or wish she had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see her work with?

Awards you wish she’d won?

Fun facts?

