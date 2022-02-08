Tuesday’s Politics thread is late

And now the whole neighborhood has seen me in my jammies because my office is across the street from my house in the garage apartment behind my dad’s house. I’ve been working from home since the before times. I would be embarrassed that everyone just saw me shoot across the street in my jammies, but this is not the first time. So.

Anyway.

Lots going on today, lots going on this week. Look at me giving myself grace for being 20 minutes late with the PT. It’s not going to end the world. Follow my example and give yourself and others grace today as well. Deep breath, and let’s do this!!

