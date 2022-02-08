Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (2/8)

Welcome to the weekly movie thread, your place on the Avocado to talk about films! Have you seen something new in theaters? Caught a classic on streaming? Have very strong opinions and want to drop a hot take? This is the place for you!

This year we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Barbershop, a film directed by Tim Story and starring Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson, Keith David, and Cedric the Entertainer. Story had primarily been directed music videos prior to this movie. Barbershop would be his big break. The film grossed $75 Million domestic on a budget of $12 Million.

The film is a slice-of-life look at the employees of a barber shop on Chicago’s south side. “There is a kind of music to their conversations, now a lullaby, now a march, now a requiem, now hip-hop, and they play with one another like members of an orchestra.” said Roger Ebert of the way the movie is dependent on dialogue. There’s also a subplot about thieves. No one remembers that. Everyone remembers Cedric the Entertainer’s rant about Rosa Parks. So controversial was it that Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton tried to get it removed.

There is still a ways to go, though it was once unthinkable that films like Black Panther or Us would enamor audiences and gain huge box office results.

Today’s bonus prompt: what film made best use of a primarily African-American cast?

Next week: everyone is old

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...