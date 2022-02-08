94th Academy Award Nominations LIVE Discussion Thread

Welcome to The Avocado’s annual Academy Award nominations live discussion thread! It promises to be another exciting morning, with The Power of the Dog, Dune, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza, and Belfast aiming to be this year’s most-nominated films. You can catch up before the telecast starts with my final predictions, and come back here to watch Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announce the nominees at 8:18 AM ET / 5:18 AM PT, live on Youtube:

Join me down in the comments section to discuss, and as always, I’ll try my hardest to post all the nominations live as they are announced!

