Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!
ARTICLES & REVIEWS
Crate Skimmers Sloot Super Special #2 Sailor Moon & The Scouts – Lunarock
Futurama, Season Six, Episode Eleven, “Lrrconcilable Ndndifferences”
Hallmark Christmas in July: Campfire Christmas Recap and Review
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four Re-Watch. Black Widow
Ranger Ranker! #8 – Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy
The Seneca Falls History Thread
That’s Edutainment: Carmen Sandiego Math Detective
You Talking Trek to Me? – “The Vulcan Hello” / “Battle at the Binary Stars”
MISCELLANEOUS
Avocado Book Club “Homesick for Another World” Finishing thread
Avocado Music Club #167: Really From – Verse
Comic-Con 2022: Day 2 (Friday)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer
Health and Fitness: 19 July 2022
New Game Releases 07/19/22 – 07/25/22
Token Picks: Media you love from genres/creators you don’t
The Worst Pop Culture of 2022 So Far
TOURNAMENTS
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Final Results and Housekeeping
Greatest Led Zeppelin Song Tournament: Round 1