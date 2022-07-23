Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

Crate Skimmers Sloot Super Special #2 Sailor Moon & The Scouts – Lunarock

Futurama, Season Six, Episode Eleven, “Lrrconcilable Ndndifferences”

Hallmark Christmas in July: Campfire Christmas Recap and Review

How to (Mostly) Beat Wordle

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four Re-Watch. Black Widow

Ranger Ranker! #8 – Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy

Record Reviews with Pen!

The Seneca Falls History Thread

That’s Edutainment: Carmen Sandiego Math Detective

WTF ASIA 222: Hers (2017)

You Talking Trek to Me? – “The Vulcan Hello” / “Battle at the Binary Stars”

MISCELLANEOUS

Avocado Book Club “Homesick for Another World” Finishing thread

Avocado Music Club #167: Really From – Verse

Comic-Con 2022: Day 2 (Friday)

Craiyon Fun Time Thread

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer

Health and Fitness: 19 July 2022

New Game Releases 07/19/22 – 07/25/22

Token Picks: Media you love from genres/creators you don’t

The Worst Pop Culture of 2022 So Far

TOURNAMENTS

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Final Results and Housekeeping

Greatest Led Zeppelin Song Tournament: Round 1

Radiohead Song Tournament: Results!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...