30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 23: Favorite Studio Ghibli work

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

I can’t believe we didn’t have this prompt last year! Ghibli is one of the most celebrated animation studios in the world, with fans of all ages spanning the globe. What Ghibli film is your favorite? Are you more a Miyazaki or Takahata person? Or do you favor dark horse (and black sheep) Goro Miyazaki? Today’s the day to share your feelings and experiences with the work of Studio Ghibli.

