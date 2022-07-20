Other

Greatest Led Zeppelin Song Tournament: Round 1

Here we go with the first of five rounds, that of 32!

Album breakdown for the songs that made the cut is:

Albums

4 songs from Led Zeppelin

2 songs from Led Zeppelin II

4 songs from Led Zeppelin III (Plus the B-Side to “Immigrant Song”)

7(!!!) songs from… I’m just gonna call it Led Zeppelin IV

6 songs from Houses of the Holy

5 songs from Physical Graffiti

1 song from Presence, and

2 songs from In Through the Out Door

Voting for this round will remain open until Friday, 7/22/22, at 2200 Eastern Time.