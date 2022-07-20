Greatest Led Zeppelin Song Tournament: Round 1

Here we go with the first of five rounds, that of 32!

Album breakdown for the songs that made the cut is:

Albums 4 songs from Led Zeppelin 2 songs from Led Zeppelin II 4 songs from Led Zeppelin III (Plus the B-Side to “Immigrant Song”) 7(!!!) songs from… I’m just gonna call it Led Zeppelin IV 6 songs from Houses of the Holy 5 songs from Physical Graffiti 1 song from Presence, and 2 songs from In Through the Out Door [collapse]

Voting for this round will remain open until Friday, 7/22/22, at 2200 Eastern Time.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...