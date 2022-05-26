The Weekly Music Thread Finds the Missing Ingredient

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt is based on suggestions by The Avocado’s very own Guy Montag, fireindaarcade and Sir Simon Milligan:

What are some examples where a line-up change was a change for the better – or conversely, where a band became worse after a key member left?

Janet Weiss joined Sleater-Kinney in 1996, becoming the band’s fourth and longest-serving drummer, and playing on the band’s most critically-acclaimed and beloved albums. My introduction to the band was 1997’s Dig Me Out and I wholeheartedly recommend all the albums from their initial run with Weiss, though for the uninitiated 2005’s The Woods is an excellent showcase of Weiss’ ability and what she brought to Sleater-Kinney that made them extra special:

Weiss left Sleater-Kinney in 2019, and whether you’ve enjoyed the band’s more recent output or not, few would deny that Weiss is an incredible drummer whose work enhances every project that she is involved with. In addition to S-K, Weiss has played drums for a number of bands including Wild Flag and The Jicks; Weiss also formed Quasi with Sam Coomes in 1993, and the band has remained active both as a duo and a trio to this very day:

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...