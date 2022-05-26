Triviacados: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?

Quiz Type: Forced Order / X Wrong Answers

Quiz Notes:

Careful – only one guess is allowed per question, and some Presidents are repeated

Guesses should be made by the President’s surname

As the first Academy Awards were held in 1929, no Presidents in office before that year will trigger a wrong answer (except the President that was still in office)

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...