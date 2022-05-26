The Thursday Politics Triggers A Global Recession

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The fresh batch of mass shootings in the US has pretty well left me wanting to talk about anything else. We go through the same process of grief, hoping this time things will change. This time Democrats will stand and fight, this time the burdens on the souls of Republicans are finally too heavy to bear. The cowardice of the police in the face of an active shooter should question anyone’s faith in the institution and the regular murder of children should make more people ask if having unfettered access to high-powered firearms produced on an industrial scale is really what the Second Amendment implied. It’s too much, man. I can’t do it today.

In other news, fighting continues in Ukraine as Russia tries to hold onto territory it has control of that could be spun as a victory.

The orange in the map below shows the current holdings Russia has in the country.

Russia has established footholds in the Donbas as well as in the south to add to the annexed Crimean peninsula from 2014.

Russia has since begun expediting the process for Ukrainians to gain Russian citizenship. In areas under Russian control, namely between the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. These areas would connect Crimea in the south to Russian holdings in the east. This policy was already in place in the Donbas region, eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland. With regions under Russian control and citizens with Russian nationality, they would be de facto part of Russia.

This has not stopped indiscriminate shelling of civilians in shelters by Russian forces in the city of Sievierodonetsk, however.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, for his part, vowed to keep fighting until all of its territories were returned. He also was open to talks with Putin, provided that he has Russian forces retreat to their positions prior to the invasion. He also shat on Western intellectuals (*cough cough* Noam Chomsky and Kissinger) for advocating appeasement and ceding territory, as one should.

https://tinyurl.com/3nhtfk6c

World Bank President David Malpas said that the war in Ukraine and its impact on food and energy prices, as well as the availability of fertilizer, could trigger a global recession. The economies of Ukraine and Russia expected to shrink significantly because of the war, and Europe, China and the United States also seeing slower growth, it’s harder to not see another recession brewing. To say nothing of the knock-on effects of less fertilizer and food supplies, like Ukrainian wheat, which could significantly affect developing countries. The World Bank has cut its global growth forecast from 4.1 to 3.2%.

https://tinyurl.com/2a7at7dr

Sorry if things are a bit doom and gloom today, folks. Try to have the best day you can!

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! THIRD DOSES are now available for anyone over the age of 18! You can get any type of shot you like, provided you have already been double vaccinated. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET AND SPREAD IT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...