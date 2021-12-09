The Weekly Music Thread Has a Fantasy

ODB version or GTFO

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own KipSmithers:

Fantasy Covers : What songs would you like to be covered…and by whom?

Ever since high school when I came out as an AC/DC fan, I fantasized about a band with a woman on vocals doing a slightly less polished version of “Shoot to Thrill” (from their 1980 album Back in Black). And twenty-five years later, lo and behold someone right here at The Avocado hepped me to that very thing, by a band called Halestorm!

Doesn’t quite live up to the version in my imagination, but close enough! And there’s a lot more to love from this band: in addition to four albums’ worth of original material, they’ve also recorded three cover EPs. Check out Halestorm’s takes on Metallica, Lady Gaga and Daft Punk to get a better idea of both their musical prowess and well-rounded musical tastes!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...