30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 9: Card Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about the traditional deck of cards! While there are a billion different TCGs out there, there are also a billion different ways to play with that standard deck that has been around in some forms since the 9th century. Today, we want to know your favorite and least favorite of these types of games to play!

Bonus Prompt: If you don’t play card games, why not?

