Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What miniseries has stood the test of time?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9TH, 2021:

A Fiancee For Christmas (Lifetime)

Anne Boleyn Series Premiere (AMC+)

Asakusa Kid (Netflix)

Bonus Family Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Death Valley (Shudder)

Hollington Drive Season Finale (Sundance Now)

Merry Switchmas (BET+)

The Family That Sings Together: The Carmargos Series Premiere (Netflix)



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10TH, 2021:

Anonymously Yours (Netflix)

Aranyak (Netflix)Back To The Outback (Netflix)

Crossing Swords (Hulu)

Encounter (Amazon)

Expense Season Six Premiere (Amazon)

For Auld Lang Syne (Apple TV+)

Holiday In Santa Fe (Lifetime)

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (Netflix)

The Unforgiveable (Netflix)

Twentysomethings: Austin Series Premiere (Netflix)

Saturday Morning All-Stars! (Netflix)

Still Out Of My League (Netflix)

The Unforgiveable (Netflix)

Two (Netflix)



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11TH, 2021:

A New Lease On Christmas (ION)

The Holiday Fix-Up (Lifetime)

The Hungry And The Hairy (Netflix)



SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12TH, 2021:

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021 (The CW)

People Presents: Blending Christmas (Lifetime)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC)

White House Christmas 2021 (HGTV)



MONDAY, DECEMBER 13TH, 2021:

American Auto Series Premiere (NBC)

Maps And Mistletoe (Lifetime)

Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street (HBO)



TUESDAY. DECEMBER 14TH, 2021:

Enrico Piaggio: Vespa (MHz Choice)

Ghosts Of Christmas Past (Lifetime)

Grand Crew Series Premiere (NBC)

Roxana’s Hands (MHz Choice)

Russell Howard: Lubricant (Netflix)

StarBeam: Beaming In The New Year (Netflix)

The Future Diary Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Murders At Starved Rock (HBO)

The Promised Life Season Two Premiere (MHz Choice)

Wilder Series Premiere (MHz Choice)



WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15TH, 2021:

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Netflix)Selling Tampa Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Enchanted Christmas Cake (Lifetime)

The Hand Of God (Netflix)

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 (The CW)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...