WW183: Changing Channels — Day Seven

Roles

4 Town Players

Each remaining Townsperson is Vanilla Town. But everyone is armed in the Old West, according to TV!

To win the game, Town must kill the Outlaw Partners.

2 Outlaw Partners (SK Pair)

Each Outlaw Partner has a weapon as well (naturally). In addition, should they survive the Day to make it back to their hideout, they will be able to carry out a Night kill. If one Outlaw Partner is killed, they both die.

To win the game, the Outlaw Partners must kill all Townspeople or reach the point where that is inevitable.

6 Weapons (Day Kill Devices)

Each player begins the day with one of the weapons below (each weapon was distributed once, by RNG). These weapons are to be used during Day 7. Players will name their targets in Discord, and any deaths will be revealed at Twilight. Twilight will occur when all players have named their target.

Broken Bottle (30% accuracy)

Bowie Knife (40% accuracy)

Mule Shotgun (50% accuracy)

Peacekeeper Revolver (60% accuracy)

Winchester Rifle (70% accuracy)

Dynamite (100% accuracy, but 30% chance of blowing up the user as well)

