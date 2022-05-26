30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 26: Favorite Experience

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

Star Wars is no doubt tied to a lot of happy memories for many, and such memories can come from all sorts of things beyond the movies/shows/books themselves. It can be everything from a particularly electric theater experience to a ride on Star Tours, some memorable cosplay, or simply the act of sharing the films with someone you care about. So today, we wanna know what your favorite IRL Star Wars related experience is

Bonus prompt: Anything Star Wars related you wish you could’ve personally experienced?

