Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MAY 26TH, 2022:

Accused: Guilty Or Innocent? Season Premiere (A&E)

Alone Season Premiere (History)

Crimes Gone Viral Season Premiere(Investigation Discovery)

Fight Or Flight (Discovery+)

Kings Of Pain (History)

Look at Me: XXXTENTACION (Hulu)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix)

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series Part Three Premiere (Netflix)

Road To The Bee (Bounce/Ion)

That Damn Michael Che Season Premiere (HBO Max)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Series Finale (Syndicated)

Tig N’ Seek (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, MAY 27TH, 2022:

Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season Premiere (Apple TV+)

Emergency (Prime Video)

Great Performances Presents Broadway’s Best: Company (PBS)

Helpsters Season Three Premiere (Apple TV+)

Iain Stirling: Failing Upwards (Prime Video)

Kick Like Tayla (Prime Video)

Mom Made Me Do It (LMN)

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Premiere (Disney+)

Shoresy Series Premiere (Hulu)

Stranger Things Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

We Feed People (Disney+)

SATURDAY, MAY 28TH, 2022:

Everything But The House Season Premiere (HGTV)

Lies My Sister Told Me (Lifetime)

Sister With A Secret (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, MAY 29TH, 2022:

American Monster Season Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Love Under The Lemon Tree (UPtv)

MONDAY, MAY 30TH, 2022:

Biography: Bobby Brown (A&E)

Explorer: The Deepest Cave (NatGeo)

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (NatGeo)

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Origins Of Hip Hop (A&E)

The American Presidency With Bill Clinton (History)

The Bad Seed Returns (Lifetime)

Theodore Roosevelt (History)

TUESDAY, MAY 31ST, 2022:

America’s Got Talent Season Premiere (NBC)

Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers (History)

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step (A&E)

Catfish: The TV Show Season Premiere (MTV)

Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chef Series Premiere (Food)

Dancing With Myself Series Premiere (NBC)

Fantasy Island Season Premiere (Fox)

Frontline: Police On Trial (PBS)

Gamestop: Rise Of The Players (Hulu)

Lego Masters Season Premiere (Fox)

Pistol Series Premiere (FX)

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever (ESPN)

Tom Swift Series Premiere (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1ST, 2022:

Generation Drag Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Sistas Season Premiere (BET)

South Park: The Streaming Wars (Paramount+)

The Real Housewives Of Dubai Series Premiere (Bravo)

Trixie Motel Series Premiere (Discovery+)

