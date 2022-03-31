The Weekly Music Thread Would Rather Talk Than Listen

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Pachylad:

“Are there any songs/albums/artists that you like to discuss more than you like actually listening to them?”

As some of you probably know I am a huge fan of the Velvet Underground, and I even enjoy a fair bit of Lou Reed’s work as a solo artist. And I am also on record as having listened to Metal Machine Music in its entirety on numerous occasions. But ultimately, I get WAY more enjoyment out of reading about or talking about the album, the events leading up to its release, the reception it received, and the controversies surrounding it even today – namely, did Lou just record it to fuck with his label, music critics and the record-buying public, or was it a genuine attempt on Reed’s part to create something outside of the relatively more conventional music that he was known for making at the time? Could it be…two things? While the notoriously contradictory Reed himself is on record as saying that he has never listened to the entire album and calling it “a giant ‘fuck you'”, he later stated that it actually was a work of love that he took very seriously.

https://thequietus.com/articles/04037-lou-reed-interview-metal-machine-music

https://pitchfork.com/reviews/albums/lou-reed-metal-machine-music/

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

