The NEW and IMPROVED Weekly Music Thread!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

**************************************************

ANNOUNCEMENT: For the past 23 days and until the end of the month, The Avocado’s very own Headphone Princess has been posting Black Women Making Music, writing thoughtful comments about black women who make music (and posting links to songs) on a daily basis for the duration of Black History Month. There’s a treasure trove of great music there, and there’s almost certain to be something you might like, something you haven’t heard before, or even something that might change your life. So by all means, check it out!

**************************************************

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own I, Ron Butterfly:

What are some of your favorite reissues / remasters / anniversary releases?

Bonus prompt: Which re-releases are best avoided?

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...