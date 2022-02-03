The Weekly Music Thread Checks the Label

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own I, Ron Butterfly:

Favorite Record Labels

Are there any labels that you regularly buy or bought releases from? Is seeing that an album came out on a certain label an added incentive for you to check it out? And are there any labels you used to love that over time lost their way or disappointed you? Let us know down below!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

