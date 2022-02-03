The Thursday Politics Thread Tried To Steal An Election

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

More information has been coming to light about the Ex-President’s attempts to subvert democracy and remain in power. Besides what we already know, the PowerPoint presentation prepared by John Eastman, the pressure Trump put on Mike Pence, the violent *insurrection* whipped up by the sitting President on the day of, still more appears to be coming out. None of this should surprise us, aside from the sheer number of legal threats he was now vulnerable to, his pride and ego wouldn’t allow for the idea of him losing. Which is weird considering just how much of his life he’s been a failure by any reasonable measure.

First, we’ve since learned a memo was circulated that would have Trump invoke extraordinary powers to sift through the raw electronic communications collected by the NSA to prove that the election had been swung in Biden’s favor by foreign powers. The plan would have been led by the three men, one someone attached to a military intelligence unit, another a former member of the NSC who’d been let go because of his beliefs that the US was under attack from Islamists and the Deep State. The third was failed congressional candidate Michael Del Rosso. Copies of the memo were sent to Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Ron Johnson (R-WI). This scheme would probably have been used in part as justification of the previously reported plan to seize voting machines across the country to prove the fraud.

https://tinyurl.com/yckjfpnr

Second, Trump seriously considered a blanket pardon for all of the rioters between January 6 and Joe Biden’s inauguration. Trump asked aides and advisors if this was something he should do or could do. The implications would be wide if he had, as no rioter had been charged at that point. Apparently, Pat Cippolone would have stepped down as White House Counsel had Trump gone through with it.

Breaking Politico: In the final days of his presidency, Trump seriously considered issuing a blanket pardon for all participants in the Jan. 6 riot, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.https://t.co/1Zap1AXzE8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 2, 2022

This is less election-stealing related and just more corrosive use of the Office of the President that he’s more widely known for. But when you consider all of the other schemes being cooked up at the time, like, say, had the pressure from the riot gotten to people like Pence, then it starts to makes a tenuous sort of sense, right? Not saying this was all nailed down, nothing is set in ink in Trump World after all. Everything is a vague gesture towards a desired result so nothing can stick. It’s one of the reasons why he’s still walking around free today.

Welcome to Thursday!

