30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 3: Drifting Away

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our latest prompt for the month is one where we want to know what performer, group or solo, that you’ve enjoyed but simply fell away from for various reasons over the years. What was it that caused it to happen? A particular release, stance, or just changing tastes?

Bonus Promo: Who lost you, but was capable of making a comeback?

