The Thursday Politics Thread Is Lying Again

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Russia says they’re scaling back their attacks. Is it true? Well, as always, don’t listen to what they say, watch what they do. With the beginning of face-to-face negotiations with Ukraine, Russia announced that it would scale back its attacks on Kyiv. Instead, Ukrainian regional leaders have said that, if anything, attacks have increased on Kyiv and the neighboring city of Chernihiv. Vladyslav Atrosenko, the mayor of Chernihiv, that instead of reducing intensity, Russia has increased the intensity of its strikes. He also reported that at least 25 people were wounded in the latest attack. A grain of salt should of course be taken but Russia hasn’t exactly earned the benefit of the doubt. For its part, the US has seen a small number of Russian forces peeling off from Kyiv, though it isn’t certain whether this is a scaling back or a repositioning for a renewed offensive is unclear. This is just speculation but given Russia’s current talking points that they never intended to take Kyiv at all, these forces may be used to reinforce the gains made in the Donbas region.

https://tinyurl.com/mvn2zpa7

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky Wednesday morning. Biden informed Zelensky that the US intends to give Ukraine $500 million dollars in direct budgetary aid. The leaders discussed options for “military, economic, and humanitarian assistance” and how to “impose severe costs on Russia for its brutal aggression against Ukraine”. Zelensky also updated Biden on Ukraine’s talks with Russia. I’m not optimistic, the potential lying from above not withstanding, that the talks will do much of anything. Russia has messed up royally and can’t really turn tail while still saving face and Ukraine is spoiling to make Russia pay for, at the very least, the past decade.

https://tinyurl.com/bdfx45hh

The invasion has begun what the UN refugee agency is calling the fastest growing refugee crisis since the end of World War II. Over 4 million people have fled Ukraine, and approximately 6.5 million people have been displaced internally. Many people have fled to different countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, and Slovakia. Some even to Russia itself. The consequences, even if the conflict itself is resolved satisfactorily, will have repercussions for the coming decades.

https://tinyurl.com/2d7m3d8z

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! THIRD DOSES are now available for anyone over the age of 18! You can get any type of shot you like, provided you have already been double vaccinated. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET AND SPREAD IT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...