WW177: Werewolf of the Creek (Day 6)

The Creek (4)

Craig: Investigator

Every night Craig chooses one person to investigate. He will get a result of either Other Side or Creek Kid. Traitors will thus read as Creek Kid until a successful recruitment.

Kelsey: 2 shot Vigilante

Kelsey will get 2 chances to take down the King’s BFF Maya. If she hits Maya, she will earn a third vig shot.

The Green Poncho: Back up Vigilante

Takes over if Kelsey is killed before using her second shot. Inherits the unused shots, and will also earn a third shot by hitting Maya.

JP: Medic

Every night JP will choose a player to heal. He cannot heal himself, cannot heal the same person on consecutive nights.

Bryson: Watcher

Chooses one player to watch every night. Bryson will see a ping if the player is involved in a night action .

Kit: Vendor

Runs the Trading Tree. Starting with Night 0 she trades with two fellow kids. Anyone may offer a trade to Kit. Items may or may not have value, and will be communicated to the owner when appropriate.

Vanilla Creek

The rest of the kids are just trying to play at the Creek or trade at the Trading Tree. Creek Kid Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. The Creek wins when the Serial Killer and all Other Siders have been eliminated.”

The Other Side (2)

King Xavier: Recruiter wolf

Recruits Creek kids with the promise of unlimited candy. Assigns kills. Submits one name nightly to turn Traitor into a Vanilla wolf. Does not know the identity of the Traitors.

Maya: Wolf roleblocker

Cannot block and kill unless they’re the final wolf. Does not know the identity of the Traitors.

King’s Champion: Vanilla wolf

Kills town on Xavier’s command. Does not know the identity of the Traitors. Promotes traitor to champion if Xavier dies without a recruitment.

Bobby: Traitor

Desperate to gain candy and willing to sell out the Creek Kids for better access. Knows the identity of the King’s Champion, but not of the other wolves or the fellow traitor.

Eliza: Traitor

Thinks an alignment with King Xavier is worthy of her social standing. Knows the identity of Maya, but not of the other wolves or the fellow traitor.