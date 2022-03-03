WW177: Werewolf of the Creek (Day 5)

The Timekeeper plays a sad tune from their perch above the creek. Priest Kid addresses the crowd. “Thank you, Timekeeper. We’re here today to mourn the loss of Bobby. Sadly, our Bobby is – ”

Bobby is laying on the table at the Trading Tree. He drops a piece of candy and struggles to reach it. “My candy!”

Priest Kid continues, “Shh! – Is moving away. Although Bobby’s sweet face will no longer be in the Creek, the Creek will forever be in Bobby.”

Jason Mendoza sniffs and wipes away a tear. “He was so young, and full of sugar. What a stupid age he was.” Kit cries, “Bobby was my best customer! He ate so much candy, I don’t know how he still has teeth!”

J.P. starts yelling, “Oh, Bobby! Oh, my little Bobby Boy!” Robin tries to console him, “Shh, shh, shh, shh… There, there. There’s always a hummus platter at the end of these things.”

Priest Kid answers, “Unfortunately, there will be no snacks today.”

Matthew Perry cries, “No! I didn’t eat lunch!”

Priest Kid finishes up, “In lieu of flowers, Bobby has requested candy to help him with this tough transition between homes.”

The Mattress King (Nate) is moving. He was Bobby (Traitor)

Here is an amazing clip of Bobby:

The King’s Champions stand on the precipice of victory. “Game over little babies.”

I cannot do better than Del Tha Funkee Homosapien (seriously, please watch this show) so here is this clip:

Box Prince (Josephus) has fallen prey to Delton’s funky beats. He was The King’s Champion (Wolf)

“Long ago, these forests were filled with animals: deer, wolves, turtles, and tigers! The roamed in packs by the thousands, but then the suburbs came and burned their forest and chased them from their homes. All that is left now is this creek. I WILL AVENGE THE ANIMALS WRONGED BY THE HUMANS OF THIS AREA” shouts Wildernessa and she rides in on Cheese Sticks.

“However you seem to be the bad kind of wolf – the kind of a human pretending to be a noble wolf.” She stabs with her paint bayonet throws her paintball. It makes contact with a squish. She smirks. “I must go, a squirrel needs me. Cheese Sticks, let’s dip.”

“Will we see you around?” asks Sparkle Cadet.

“When nature has taken back these suburbs and the creek runs red with the blood of humanity,” replies Wildernessa.

Wildernessa (Cork) rides off into the sunset on Cheese Stick’s back. She was JP (Medic)

I leave you with this collection of Wildernessa moments. I love when two characters don’t get along, without either being a villain.

The Ice Pop Trio was playing together, making art to match prompts. Cannonball suggests a zoo animal. “Done!” announces Sparkle Cadet.

“The power of friendship.”

“Done!”

“Aww, that’s cute Sparks.”

They see a few kids panicking in the clearing. Two paintballs whizz by and connect with their targets, creating a colorful mark on their clothing. “Is this being caused by Anti Sparkle?” asks Sparkle Cadet. “I should go help them with the power of positivity!”

She runs towards the fray, blowing bubble shapes from her scepter. Eventually, she runs out of liquid and the bubbles stop coming out. THWACK. She is struck from a paintball from the side. “Hmm, this color does look good on me. However, I cannot continue to fight negative thinking without a working scepter.”

Sparkle Cadet (Kim) goes home to refill her bubbles. She was a Creek Kid

After all the paint dried, Maya and Eliza stand on opposite sides of the clearing. Their eyes meet and a connection is formed. As the final two wolves, they will team up.

With 6 Creek and 2 Other Siders, tomorrow is KOBK.

Roles The Creek (6)

Craig: Investigator

Every night Craig chooses one person to investigate. He will get a result of either Other Side or Creek Kid. Traitors will thus read as Creek Kid until a successful recruitment.

Kelsey: 2 shot Vigilante

Kelsey will get 2 chances to take down the King’s BFF Maya. If she hits Maya, she will earn a third vig shot.

The Green Poncho: Back up Vigilante

Takes over if Kelsey is killed before using her second shot. Inherits the unused shots, and will also earn a third shot by hitting Maya.

JP: Medic

Every night JP will choose a player to heal. He cannot heal himself, cannot heal the same person on consecutive nights.

Bryson: Watcher

Chooses one player to watch every night. Bryson will see a ping if the player is involved in a night action.

Kit: Vendor

Runs the Trading Tree. Starting with Night 0 she trades with two fellow kids. Anyone may offer a trade to Kit. Items may or may not have value, and will be communicated to the owner when appropriate.

Vanilla Creek

The rest of the kids are just trying to play at the Creek or trade at the Trading Tree. Creek Kid Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. The Creek wins when the Serial Killer and all Other Siders have been eliminated.” The Other Side (2)

King Xavier: Recruiter wolf

Recruits Creek kids with the promise of unlimited candy. Assigns kills. Submits one name nightly to turn Traitor into a Vanilla wolf. Does not know the identity of the Traitors.

Maya: Wolf roleblocker

Cannot block and kill unless they’re the final wolf. Does not know the identity of the Traitors.

King’s Champion: Vanilla wolf

Kills town on Xavier’s command. Does not know the identity of the Traitors. Promotes traitor to champion if Xavier dies without a recruitment.

Bobby: Traitor

Desperate to gain candy and willing to sell out the Creek Kids for better access. Knows the identity of the King’s Champion, but not of the other wolves or the fellow traitor.

Eliza: Traitor

Thinks an alignment with King Xavier is worthy of her social standing. Knows the identity of Maya, but not of the other wolves or the fellow traitor. Rules Win Conditions:

Creek: Wins when all Other Side or Unaligned threats are eliminated. Traitors only count as Wolves after successful recruitment

Other Side: Wins when number of players equal the Creek kids and the SKs are eliminated. Traitors will scan as ‘Other Side’ to Craig, but do not count in Other Side’s numbers until they are successfully recruited. Rules:

All typical werewolf rules apply: A day phase where you vote for who to kill attempting to catch scum suspects, a night phase where rolled players use their powers.

Order of operations: Trades > Blocking > Healing > Investigating > Recruiting > Kills Ties will result in an Rube Goldberg machine or an RNG, whichever is more convenient to the mods.

Do not quote. from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments.

Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game Day.

Roleplaying is not required from Creek Groups but it is heavily encouraged. Any RP is possible as long as it fits into a group, like the Witches or the 10 Speeds.

Attack arguments, not people, and be nice to each other. Players Nate – Mattress King, Elders of the Creek Bobby Kim – Sparkle Cadet, Ice Pop Trio Creek Kid Lamb – Hakase, The Alliance of Science sic – Cornelius Fillmore, Paintballers The Green Poncho hoho – TP Role Possum, Cardboard City Craig Cork – Wildernessa, Fredites JP Chum – 💋🐺Bot🐺💋, Sewer Kids Creek Kid Side – Chloe Park, Alliance of Science Josephus – Box Prince, Cardboard City The King’s Champion MSD – Jason Mendoza, Sewer Kids Ralph – Nancy, Tea Timers spooky – Aubrey, Plush Kids Creek Kid Indy – Matt Perry, Sewer Kids Warrior – Dog, Fredites Wasp – The Creek, Elder of the Creek Miss Rim – Richard Splett, DVM, PhD – Fredites Kelsey Thoughts – Robin, Junior Forest Scouts Hayes – Kumoko, Ninja Kids King Xavier Dicentra – Elvira, The Witches Creek Kid forever – George, Tea Timers Kit Creek Groups Please align your RP to one of the following groups. This will have no bearing on your alignment. Example: I am Regina George of the Tea Timers. The Elders of the Creek: Teenagers that claim to have been at the Creek the longest; love anime, older cartoons, D&D

The Fredites: Children who worship a local dog named Fred for his decision making

10 Speeds: Mountain-bike loving group of kids and hang out at the bike park

The Tea Timers: Rich, elegant, and sneaky kids who dedicate themselves to tea time

Witches of the Creek: Teens that come to the Creek at night and dress goth. Might have actual powers

The Ninja Kids: Obsessed with Japanese culture that reside at the waterfall

The Sewer Kids: Swimmers who reside in the sewers

Cardboard City: Children who dress in and engineer with cardboard

The Horse Girls: Play in the meadow, have horse mannerisms

The Alliance of Science: runs experiments in the creek

The Paintballers: Strategic paintball players

The Junior Forest Scouts: Boy scouts

The Plush Kids: Worship their stuffed animals

Creek Daycare: Babysitters and/or younger siblings

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

