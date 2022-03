Hello, folks! What games are you playing and what do you think of them?

As a bonus prompt, tell us about your favorite supplementary material associated with a video game. This could be a tie-in book or movie, or even an augmented reality game (ARG)! I’m thinking not of direct adaptations, but rather original content that enhances or expands on the source material.

While you’re here, don’t miss the other great video game content published on the site this week:

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...