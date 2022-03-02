Franchise Festival Season 2 Episode 9 – Zombies!

We hit a snag this month and couldn’t record on Resident Evil 6, so we filled the gap by discussing zombie media in general!

With that in mind, what are your favorite or least favorite zombie movies, TV, books, or games? How about the tropes that you enjoy or drive you up a wall?

In the podcast – embedded here and available on all major podcast apps – the Franchise Festival crew is joined by special guest Carly to chat about the history of the genre and their favorite examples thereof. Yes, Typing of the Dead merits a mention.



You can find Carly at @pryorexperience on Instagram!



With regard to sources, we also recommend the following PBS videos for a more in-depth overview of zombie history – The Origins of the Zombie, from Haiti to the U.S.; Why George Romero Changed Monster Movies Forever; and Modern Zombies: The Rebirth of the Undead.

If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month! In February we covered Resident Evil Uprising and in March we’ll be discussing Resident Evil Damnation. Backers like Cheatachu, Celeste, and Jarathen make it possible to devote the time and resources necessary to produce a quality show!

