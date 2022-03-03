Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 3

Today’s contestants are:

Louis, an EMT, got to see a lot of his daughter’s firsts;

Ryan, a musician, is a multi-instrumentalist; and

Margaret, a homemaker, has “wanderlust” and “itchy feet”. Margaret is a two-day champ with winnings of $41,000.

Jeopardy!

DETROIT: NEWS CLUES // 4-SYLLABLE WORDS // EARTH SCIENCE // GETTING DOWN TO BUSINESS // WHAT’S MY NAME? // BEATLES “LOVE” SONGS

DD1 – $600 – EARTH SCIENCE – Icebergs & glaciers go through this “bovine” process in which large chunks dramatically break off (Ryan lost $600 from his score of $2,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Margaret $4,600, Ryan $5,200, Louis $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

1972: 50 YEARS AGO // ESPERANTO FILM FESTIVAL // ARTS NEWS // FIBERS & FABRICS // BOOK CHARACTERS // EPONYMS & TOPONYMS

DD2 – $2,000 – 1972: 50 YEARS AGO – The U.S. returned the Ryukyu Islands to Japan, including this largest one, site of a bloody World War II campaign (Louis lost $2,000 from his total of $7,800 vs. $5,600 for Ryan and $4,600 for Margaret.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ARTS NEWS – In 2021 Gary Avis danced Virgil in a Royal Opera House production commemorating the 700th anniversary of this poet’s death (Ryan doubled to $14,400 vs. $8,600 for Louis and $6,200 for Margaret.)

Scores going into FJ: Margaret $8,600, Ryan $14,800, Louis $8,200.

Final Jeopardy!

EUROPEAN CITIES – Pizzo means protection money; the Addiopizzo movement was founded in this city in 2004

Margaret and Louis were correct on FJ. Margaret had moved into second place on the last clue of DJ, which made all the difference in her victory. She doubled to win with $17,200 for a three-day total of $58,200.

Odds and ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed four out of five in FIBERS & FABRICS, including a clue about DuPont’s first wholly synthetically created fiber from 1938, Nylon.

Ken’s Korner: At the top of the show they aired a clip of Margaret asking Ken about being on the show, “Does it ever get less scary?”, to which he reassured her that no, it really doesn’t.

One more thing: Not sure why the writers felt compelled add 50 YEARS AGO to a category called 1972, I’m pretty sure we could figure that out ourselves.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is calving? DD2 – What is Okinawa? DD3 – Who was Dante (Alighieri)? FJ – What is Palermo?

