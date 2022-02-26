WW177: Werewolf of the Creek (Day 2)

You’re swinging at the playground in the creek. Maya steps up, “Kidizens of the playground, I bring you the Bringer of Candy, the Donor of Balls, the Savior from the Other Side, the one and only: King Xavier!”

Toman invites the king to play four square. King Xavier gets beaten badly by Toman aka the Ace aka the Tomato man. “That was bad! Aka Terrible! Aka subpar!” laughs Toman.

King Xavier blows up. “ENOUGH! This game is BANNED.”

Craig intervenes. “Enough of this, Xavier! No amount of candy is worth you coming here and bossing everyone around! So take your snacks and your rude attitude and leave!”

“Is that so?” asks King Xavier. “I knew you would try to oppose me. So I had a contingency plan.” He pulls out a phone and starts dialing. “*ahem* Hello? Is this Craig’s mom? Well, I was playing… at the creek…and your son, he – he – he pushed me!” King Xavier fake cries into the phone.

Craig looks on helplessly as his phone starts to ring. The screen shows a picture of his mother. “Hello Mom, listen I – Mom. No – what? Now? But I didn’t even – But, Mom, the dinner horn hasn’t even – Yes. Yes, ma’am. Bye.”



TP Role Possum has been grounded. He was Craig of the Creek

Everyone has the opportunity to trade with Kit. Submit your trade offer before Twilight and Kit will give return trades to the two best offers.

Roles The Creek (13)

Craig: Investigator

Every night Craig chooses one person to investigate. He will get a result of either Other Side or Creek Kid. Traitors will thus read as Creek Kid until a successful recruitment.

Kelsey: 2 shot Vigilante

Kelsey will get 2 chances to take down the King’s BFF Maya. If she hits Maya, she will earn a third vig shot.

The Green Poncho: Back up Vigilante

Takes over if Kelsey is killed before using her second shot. Inherits the unused shots, and will also earn a third shot by hitting Maya.

JP: Medic

Every night JP will choose a player to heal. He cannot heal himself, cannot heal the same person on consecutive nights.

Bryson: Watcher

Chooses one player to watch every night. Bryson will see a ping if the player is involved in a night action.

Kit: Vendor

Runs the Trading Tree. Starting with Night 0 she trades with two fellow kids. Anyone may offer a trade to Kit. Items may or may not have value, and will be communicated to the owner when appropriate.

Vanilla Creek

The rest of the kids are just trying to play at the Creek or trade at the Trading Tree. Creek Kid Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. The Creek wins when the Serial Killer and all Other Siders have been eliminated.” The Other Side (5)

King Xavier: Recruiter wolf

Recruits Creek kids with the promise of unlimited candy. Assigns kills. Submits one name nightly to turn Traitor into a Vanilla wolf. Does not know the identity of the Traitors.

Maya: Wolf roleblocker

Cannot block and kill unless they’re the final wolf. Does not know the identity of the Traitors.

King’s Champion: Vanilla wolf

Kills town on Xavier’s command. Does not know the identity of the Traitors. Promotes traitor to champion if Xavier dies without a recruitment.

Bobby: Traitor

Desperate to gain candy and willing to sell out the Creek Kids for better access. Knows the identity of the King’s Champion, but not of the other wolves or the fellow traitor.

Eliza: Traitor

Thinks an alignment with King Xavier is worthy of her social standing. Knows the identity of Maya, but not of the other wolves or the fellow traitor. Rules Win Conditions:

Creek: Wins when all Other Side or Unaligned threats are eliminated. Traitors only count as Wolves after successful recruitment

Other Side: Wins when number of players equal the Creek kids and the SKs are eliminated. Traitors will scan as ‘Other Side’ to Craig, but do not count in Other Side’s numbers until they are successfully recruited. Rules:

All typical werewolf rules apply: A day phase where you vote for who to kill attempting to catch scum suspects, a night phase where rolled players use their powers.

Order of operations: Trades > Blocking > Healing > Investigating > Recruiting > Kills Ties will result in an Rube Goldberg machine or an RNG, whichever is more convenient to the mods.

Do not quote. from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments.

Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game Day.

Roleplaying is not required from Creek Groups but it is heavily encouraged. Any RP is possible as long as it fits into a group, like the Witches or the 10 Speeds.

Attack arguments, not people, and be nice to each other. Players Nate – Mattress King, Elders of the Creek Kim – Sparkle Cadet, Ice Pop Trio Lamb – Hakase, The Alliance of Science sic – Cornelius Fillmore, Paintballers hoho – TP Role Possum, Cardboard City Craig Cork – Wildernessa, Fredites Chum – 💋🐺Bot🐺💋, Sewer Kids Creek Kid Side – Chloe Park, Alliance of Science Josephus – Box Prince, Cardboard City Raven – Grenda, Horse Girls Ralph – Nancy, Tea Timers spooky – Aubrey, Plush Kids Indy – Matt Perry, Sewer Kids Warrior – Dog, Fredites Wasp – The Creek, Elder of the Creek Miss Rim – Richard Splett, DVM, PhD – Fredites Thoughts – Robin, Junior Forest Scouts Hayes – Kumoko, Ninja Kids Dicentra – Elvira, The Witches forever – George, Tea Timers Creek Groups Please align your RP to one of the following groups. This will have no bearing on your alignment. Example: I am Regina George of the Tea Timers. The Elders of the Creek: Teenagers that claim to have been at the Creek the longest; love anime, older cartoons, D&D

The Fredites: Children who worship a local dog named Fred for his decision making

10 Speeds: Mountain-bike loving group of kids and hang out at the bike park

The Tea Timers: Rich, elegant, and sneaky kids who dedicate themselves to tea time

Witches of the Creek: Teens that come to the Creek at night and dress goth. Might have actual powers

The Ninja Kids: Obsessed with Japanese culture that reside at the waterfall

The Sewer Kids: Swimmers who reside in the sewers

Cardboard City: Children who dress in and engineer with cardboard

The Horse Girls: Play in the meadow, have horse mannerisms

The Alliance of Science: runs experiments in the creek

The Paintballers: Strategic paintball players

The Junior Forest Scouts: Boy scouts

The Plush Kids: Worship their stuffed animals

Creek Daycare: Babysitters and/or younger siblings

Spreadsheet Link to spreadsheet

Twilight will be 1pm PST / 2pm MST / 3pm CST / 4pm EST / 9pm WET* Sunday, 2/27

* I have a new favorite made up time zone. Sorry, Mountain Time

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...