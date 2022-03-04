Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Mar. 4

Introducing today’s contestants:

Adrian, a software developer, helped create the longest yo-yo string;

Caitlin, a university marketing manager, wasn’t fooling about a car accident on Apr. 1; and

Margaret, a homemaker, can get anything into a refrigerator, maybe even her husband. Margaret is a three-day champ with winnings of $58,200.

Jeopardy!

SAMS CLUB // HISTORY // NOW WE ARE SIX // TRANSPORTATION // THE ELEMENTS OF LITERATURE // ALL THE WAY FROM D TO E

DD1 – $600 – HISTORY – Built by a Ming Dynasty emperor, this place is so named because most people in the empire were denied access (Margaret won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Margaret $7,200, Caitlin $3,600, Adrian $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

BORDERING RUSSIA // POP CULTURE PAIRS // GENUS & SPECIES // SIGNS & SYMBOLS // UNUSUAL WORDS // ARTHURIAN LEGEND & HISTORY

DD2 – $800 – ARTHURIAN LEGEND & HISTORY – The figure best known by this name appears in some versions as Ambrosius, a prophet & adviser to King Vortigern (Margaret surprised Ken by betting her entire $7,600 and doubling up vs. $3,600 for Caitlin.)

DD3 – $1,600 – GENUS & SPECIES – Waran is Arabic for the monitor lizard; this largest member of the genus Varanus can weigh 350 pounds & kill with its bite (Adrian lost $10,000 from his score of $11,000 vs. $21,600 for Margaret.)

Scores going into FJ: Margaret $24,000, Caitlin $5,600, Adrian $4,600.

Final Jeopardy!

LITERARY CHARACTERS – Dostoyevsky wrote that this title man in an earlier European novel is “beautiful only because he is ridiculous”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Margaret dropped $2,500 to win with $21,500 for a four-day total of $79,700.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In THE ELEMENTS OF LITERATURE, no one guessed the L. Frank Baum character a clue wanted was the Tin Man, as the category was only clarified after this was missed.

One more thing: A clue about the Ukraine was accompanied by an on-screen display that read “Recorded Jan. 11, 2022”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Forbidden City? DD2 – Who is Merlin? DD3 – What is Komodo dragon? FJ – Who is Don Quixote?

