Other

Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

The 00’s Aesthetic History Thread

100 Records That Set the World on Fire (While No One Was Listening)

Ad Space – Nintendo Will Ruin Your Life

LGBT Movies: The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (2021)

WTF ASIA 193: Vinci Da (2019)

MISCELLANEOUS

All Things Cricket: December 31st

AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming

The Avocado Parenting Thread Watches the Screens

Betty White Memorial Thread

Colour Outside the Lines: Open Topic

Comic Book Chat – Looking Back at 2021

Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

The Creative Endeavors Thread is Eventful, to Say the Least

Job Rants Thread – 12/31/2021 – Should Auld Acquaintance…

Spoil Sports – Cobra Kai Season 4

Weekly Wrestling Thread Wrestling Empire

Weekly YouTube Thread (12/27)

Yellowjackets S01E07 “No Compass” – Discussion Thread

TOURNAMENTS

Stevie Wonder Song Tournament – Nominations