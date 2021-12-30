Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30TH, 2021:

Hilda And The Mountain King (Netflix)

Kitz (Netflix)

Light The Night (Netflix)

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo Season Two Finale (HBO Max)

Young Justice Mid-Season Finale (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31ST, 2021:

Cobra Kai Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 (ABC)

Dishmantled Season Two Premiere (Roku)

Gary Owen: Black Famous (Showtime)

How To Win With John Wilson Season Two Finale (HBO Max)

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson (NBC)

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS)

Queer Eye Season Six Premiere (Netflix)

Restoration Road Season Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Seal Team (Netflix)

Stay Close Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Established Home Series Premiere (Discovery+/Magnolia)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

2021: It’s Toast! (NBC)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 1ST, 2022:

Crickey! It’s The Irwins Season Premiere (Animal Planet)

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks special (BBC America)

Finding Andrea (Investigation Discovery)

Ghost Hunters Season Premiere (Discovery+)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO Max)

Homeboy Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Homicide For The Holidays Season Premiere (Oxygen)

London Lit Series Premiere (Discovery+)

New York Homicide Series Premiere (Oxygen)

Rose Parade (NBC)

The Chief 2: Going For Broke (Netflix)

The 80s: Top Ten Series Premiere (NatGeo)

The Hookup Plan (Netflix)

The Perfect Pairing (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 2ND, 2022:

Alex Vs. America Series Premiere (Food)

Around The World In 80 Days (PBS)

Dirty Jobs Season Premiere (Discovery)

Guy’s Chance Of A Lifetime Series Premiere (Food)Home Town Season Premiere (HGTV)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Next Level Chef Series Premiere (Fox)

Relentless (Investigation Discovery)

The Equalizer (CBS)

The Repair Shop Series Premiere (Discovery+)

This Came Out Of Me Series Premiere (Discovery)

MONDAY, JANUARY 3RD, 2022:

Antiques Roadshow Season Premiere (PBS)

Bob Hearts Abishola Spring Premiere (CBS)

Kenan (NBC)

NCIS Spring Premiere (CBS)

NCIS Hawaii Spring Premiere (CBS)

9-1-1 Lone Star (Fox)

Ordinary Joe Spring Premiere (NBC)

That’s My Jam (NBC)

The Bachelor Season Premiere (ABC)

The Cleaning Lady Series Premiere (Fox)

The Neighborhood Spring Premiere (CBS)

Ugliest House In America (HGTV)

Under The Vines Season One Finale (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 4TH, 2022:

Abbott Elementary Series Premiere (ABC)

Action Pack (Netflix)

American Auto Series Premiere (NBC)

Black-ish Season Premiere (ABC)

Eggs Over Easy (OWN)

FBI Spring Premiere (CBS)

FBI International Spring Premiere (CBS)

FBI Most Wanted Spring Premiere (CBS)

Finding Your Roots Season Eight Premiere (PBS)

Frontline: American Resurrection (PBS)

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Greek Vacation (Fox)

Grand Crew Series Premiere (NBC)

Judge Steve Harvey Series Premiere (ABC)

New Amsterdam Spring Premiere (Fox)

Queens Spring Premiere (ABC)

Speak Sis: Physical Health (OWN)

This Is Us Spring Premiere (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5TH, 2022:

AEW: Dynamite Season Premiere (TBS)

American Greed Season Premiere (CNBC)

Catfish: The TV Show Season Premiere (MTV)

Chicago Fire Spring Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med Spring Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD Spring Premiere (NBC)

Four To Dinner (Netflix)

Good Sam Series Premiere (CBS)

Home Economics Spring Premiere (ABC)

I Can See Your Voice (Fox)

Married At First Sight Season Premiere (Lifetime)

Moving For Love Series Premiere (HGTV)

Rebelde [2022 reboot] (Netflix)

Speak Sis: Financial Health (OWN)

Speak Sis: Let’s Talk About Sex (OWN)

The Amazing Race Season Thirty Three Premiere (CBS)

The Chase Season Premiere (ABC)

The Connors Spring Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs Spring Premiere (ABC)

The Wonder Years Spring Premiere (ABC)

Worst Cooks In America Season Premiere (Food)

