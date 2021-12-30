30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 30: The Love Of Board Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re wrapping things up by talking about why we love (and sometimes hate) board games. They’re often one of the earliest things that parents use to socialize and teach children things when they’re at the right age for more complex concepts and they can really stick with you for your entire life. Do you still play? Do you wish you could still play? Get it all out there!

Bonus Prompt: Share a picture of your favorite game!

