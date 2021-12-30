Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week: It’s the Last Weekly Music Thread of 2021. No specific discussion prompt this week, but here are some suggestions:

What are your favorite songs or albums of 2021 (or your least favorite songs or albums of 2021)?

What are some of your favorite songs or albums for ringing in the new year?

What cool music-related swag did you get for the holidays?

What are some of your favorite music-related New Year’s Eve/Day memories?

What, musically, are you looking forward to in 2022?

etc.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

