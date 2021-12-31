Job Rants Thread – 12/31/2021 – Should Auld Acquaintance…

Hey all; Happy and Healthy Last Friday of the year –

I thought a bit about if I should have anything prepared during this rare New Years’ Eve edition of our little thread. After all, you won’t see another one until 2027; and God only knows what’s going to be going on, by then. That’s when it hit me: We really don’t know what’s going to be going on, by then. Will COVID still be a thing? Will The Avocado still be around, or will it fracture like some kind of digital Balkans leaving us as our own little island fighting against the forces of the Book Nook regime? Will the MCU idea well finally run dry; leaving us talking about about a Paste Pot Pete miniseries? Will I myself be ranting about needing a job after finally snapping on a particularly bad day?

Who knows? I sure as hell don’t. That’s why I suppose it’s worthwhile to remember what we do have, in front of us, right now. Remember what you have in your life right now, rather than what you don’t. The times being what they are, I figure we’ve go enough going against us that we can’t afford to be swept along such a tide of negativity into the new year. 2020 sucked. 2021 sucked pretty hard as well. But 2022..Well, it’s a horizon yet to be explored, and we’ve got to do with a straight back, a clear head, and open eyes It’s a tall order, I know; and believe me, I understand. Hell, I myself will probably find numerous ways to break this commandment myself sometime within the next 48 hours, but I can at least promise to try; I hope you can too. And hey, if you slip up and start finding new things to complain about; at least you know there’s a place to come to.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out; and of course, a great weekend and New Year. And I hope to see you all back here in seven years’ time to compare notes.

