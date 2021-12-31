Celebrate the New YEAR With the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello everybody, and welcome to a special new edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread! Today is New Years Eve, the last day of the year, so it only makes sense to have a Shuffle themed all around the end of one year and the start of another!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Year in the title of them! But if you’re keeping the New Year celebrations quiet this time around, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling everyone, and I’ll see you next time… or should I say, I’ll see you all next year!

What the hell is an Auld Lang Syne, anyway?

