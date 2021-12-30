Comic Book Chat – Looking Back at 2021

The New Year is nearly upon us!

Today we look back at the year in comics. Some good, some bad, some delayed.

Let’s talk about the year that was in comic books.

Maybe you discovered a first time read you want to gush about, maybe there was a news item we missed (Thanks to Adam for always posting the latest info in the Weekly Comics Thread).

Was Diamond the biggest loser? Did DC or Marvel have the best year? or was it Image or Boom?

Let’s wrap up the year with a discussion of your favorites, your hidden gems, and the comics you wished you left on the rack or ripped in half after reading them.

Once again, I’ll ask if you have any topic discussions for the New Year that you’d like to see in a future Comic Book Chat.

Happy New Year!

