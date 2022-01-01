30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 1: First Pokemon Game

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Welcome to a new 30-day challenge! This month we’ll be spending time talking about Pokemon. Although the primary focus will be the mainline games, there will also be prompts interspersed looking at other aspects of the series. The franchise just finished celebrating its 25th anniversary, so let’s kick things off by asking where you started: What Pokemon game was your first? Have you been into it since the Red and Blue days? Did you come into the games later? Tell us about your first game and what got you into it!

Bonus Prompt: If the games weren’t your gateway into the franchise, what was your first foray into the Pokemon world?

