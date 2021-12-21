Welcome one and all to the 6th Annual Pits Commenting Awards!

This is the annual warning that this header is gonna be chock full of images so I recommend not viewing on mobile.

We’ve tabulated the votes and hopefully got everything right and now it’s time for the announcements!

Best Discovery – Media you have discovered as a result of The Avocado – The Media and the Person

Winner – Defunctland – Spilling over from the Youtube Thread into the Open Threads



Best Avocado Meme

Winner – Riley 1066‘s custom Hungry Hungry Hippos GIFs that respond to our increasingly outlandish chromatic demands:



Best Comment – Funny

Winner –

…wait, what is this, a crossover category???

The technical actual winner of the ‘Best Discovery’ category above in light of this one –

Best Comment – Serious

Winner – Quiet Wyatt‘s letter to the managing editor of the L.A. Times thanking the newspaper for taking 9 Chickweed Lane out of its rotation:



Best Long-form Post or Subthread

Winner – This discussion in Guy Talk started by Yuri Petrovitch about media depictions of male friendships and how these intersect with fandom.

Best Life Changing Advice

Winner – flowsthead with some practical advice for creating a more inclusive environment:



Best username (Not poster, just name)

Winner – Frodo Corleone



Best username – Holiday

Winner – Hans, Boobie! [‘normal username’: Crybaby Boobie]



Best Avatar

Winner – Nudeador Viking the Third‘s very dapper cat in a top hat:

Best Gimmick Account

Winner – Taco Bell Bell

Best Pet Photo

Winner – Uma (Nate The Lesser)



Best Use of Gifs/Photoshop

Winner – To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ (or conversely a Master’s Degree in Avocado Studies) to understand apples‘ comic edit here:

Best Political Comment

Winner – The saga of finding out the definition of Hog Poggle



Most Memorable Sex Clam

Winner –

Best Recaptioning of a Cartoon

Winner – Skinkie‘s edit of Susan Camilleri Konar’s cartoon:

Best Open Thread Header

Winner – The Haint Blue Night Thread (12/9/21) – forget_it_jake



Covfefe-vening of the Year: Best PT Meme Spiral

Winner –

The annual Train Sandwich Award: Best OT Meme Spiral

Winner – MANK



Best Avocado Regular(ish) Feature

Winner – SadClown‘s LGBT Movies

Favorite Thread That Doesn’t Reoccur Enough

Winner – Future Ex-Mrs Malcolm‘s Let’s Read Old Magazines!



Best New Thread

Winner – Raven Wilder‘s Ad Space

Best One-off Thread (i.e. not a weekly, recurring feature or daily thread)

Winner – Kajigger Desu‘s Neural Network that created fake Lifetime Movies



Best Tournament

Winner – Dramus18‘s Best Video Game Song Tournament: 2009-2012

Best 30-Day Challenge (specific day, not month theme)

Winner – 30-Day Animal Challenge: Favorite Dinosaur



Best Werewolf Game

Winner – Goat’s Incognito

Best Rabbit Screening

Winner – The collective Evening in the Public Domain series by Captain Video



Best Live-Chat

Winner – 93rd Academy Awards live thread, where our brains broke in real time when we realize that they tried to close out the ceremony on a posthumous Best Actor win for Chadwick Boseman, and they majorly fucked it up.

Best Review – TV

Winner – Zicholaz Zivinz‘s You Talking Trek To Me? series



Best Review – Movie

Winner – ItBegins2005‘s Discount Spinner Rack on Supergirl



Best Review – Other

Winner – Brakeman‘s review of Jason Schreier’s Press Reset

Best Artist/Album Spotlight

Winner – Testicles of DOOM ‘s (11-part!) Melvins Spotlight series



Best Original Media/Fiction for the Avocado

Winner – Gougagna‘s Gougagna Can’t Draw

Best Recipe

Winner –



The Ack-Ack Memorial Kindest Commenter Award

Winner – Nonsequiturcat



Best Buds

Winner – Nudeador Viking the Third and LUUUUUUUUNCH

Rookie of the Year

Winner – Frodo Corleone



The Holy Guacamole Lifetime Shitposting Achievement Award – (Most Active Commenter)

Winner – Agnew

Hall of Fame nominations (Who and Why)

Winners –

Headphone Princess for achievements in Clam-Wrangling in the Political Threads (and being all-around awesome)

Abagaderio (AKA Anukkai) for his WTF Asia series

Merve for his efforts with the Avocado Gamescast

Edgar Allan Hoe providing peeks behind the scenes of Hollywood as an intimacy coordinator.

Craig Tranquilo for his awesome site art (default featured images, logo, badges, and more)!



Best use of The Avocado as a response

Winner –

And that wraps up 2021 for us, yet another normal-and-nothing-else-happened-at-all year! Thanks for reading and see you all in the comments!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...