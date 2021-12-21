Welcome one and all to the 6th Annual Pits Commenting Awards!
We’ve tabulated the votes and hopefully got everything right and now it’s time for the announcements!
Best Discovery – Media you have discovered as a result of The Avocado – The Media and the Person
Winner – Defunctland – Spilling over from the Youtube Thread into the Open Threads
Best Avocado Meme
Winner – Riley 1066‘s custom Hungry Hungry Hippos GIFs that respond to our increasingly outlandish chromatic demands:
Best Comment – Funny
Winner –
…wait, what is this, a crossover category???
The technical actual winner of the ‘Best Discovery’ category above in light of this one –
Best Comment – Serious
Winner – Quiet Wyatt‘s letter to the managing editor of the L.A. Times thanking the newspaper for taking 9 Chickweed Lane out of its rotation:
Best Long-form Post or Subthread
Winner – This discussion in Guy Talk started by Yuri Petrovitch about media depictions of male friendships and how these intersect with fandom.
Best Life Changing Advice
Winner – flowsthead with some practical advice for creating a more inclusive environment:
Best username (Not poster, just name)
Winner – Frodo Corleone
Best username – Holiday
Winner – Hans, Boobie! [‘normal username’: Crybaby Boobie]
Best Avatar
Winner – Nudeador Viking the Third‘s very dapper cat in a top hat:
Best Gimmick Account
Winner – Taco Bell Bell
Best Pet Photo
Winner – Uma (Nate The Lesser)
Best Use of Gifs/Photoshop
Winner – To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ (or conversely a Master’s Degree in Avocado Studies) to understand apples‘ comic edit here:
Best Political Comment
Winner – The saga of finding out the definition of Hog Poggle 1
Most Memorable Sex Clam
Winner –
Best Recaptioning of a Cartoon
Winner – Skinkie‘s edit of Susan Camilleri Konar’s cartoon:
Best Open Thread Header
Winner – The Haint Blue Night Thread (12/9/21) – forget_it_jake
Covfefe-vening of the Year: Best PT Meme Spiral
Winner –
The annual Train Sandwich Award: Best OT Meme Spiral
Winner – MANK
Best Avocado Regular(ish) Feature
Winner – SadClown‘s LGBT Movies
Favorite Thread That Doesn’t Reoccur Enough
Winner – Future Ex-Mrs Malcolm‘s Let’s Read Old Magazines!
Best New Thread
Winner – Raven Wilder‘s Ad Space
Best One-off Thread (i.e. not a weekly, recurring feature or daily thread)
Winner – Kajigger Desu‘s Neural Network that created fake Lifetime Movies
Best Tournament
Winner – Dramus18‘s Best Video Game Song Tournament: 2009-2012
Best 30-Day Challenge (specific day, not month theme)
Winner – 30-Day Animal Challenge: Favorite Dinosaur
Best Werewolf Game
Winner – Goat’s Incognito
Best Rabbit Screening
Winner – The collective Evening in the Public Domain series by Captain Video
Best Live-Chat
Winner – 93rd Academy Awards live thread, where our brains broke in real time when we realize that they tried to close out the ceremony on a posthumous Best Actor win for Chadwick Boseman, and they majorly fucked it up.
Best Review – TV
Winner – Zicholaz Zivinz‘s You Talking Trek To Me? series
Best Review – Movie
Winner – ItBegins2005‘s Discount Spinner Rack on Supergirl
Best Review – Other
Winner – Brakeman‘s review of Jason Schreier’s Press Reset
Best Artist/Album Spotlight
Winner – Testicles of DOOM ‘s (11-part!) Melvins Spotlight series
Best Original Media/Fiction for the Avocado
Winner – Gougagna‘s Gougagna Can’t Draw
Best Recipe
Winner –
The Ack-Ack Memorial Kindest Commenter Award
Winner – Nonsequiturcat
Best Buds
Winner – Nudeador Viking the Third and LUUUUUUUUNCH
Rookie of the Year
Winner – Frodo Corleone
The Holy Guacamole Lifetime Shitposting Achievement Award – (Most Active Commenter)
Winner – Agnew
Hall of Fame nominations (Who and Why)
Winners –
Headphone Princess for achievements in Clam-Wrangling in the Political Threads (and being all-around awesome)
Abagaderio (AKA Anukkai) for his WTF Asia series
Merve for his efforts with the Avocado Gamescast
Edgar Allan Hoe providing peeks behind the scenes of Hollywood as an intimacy coordinator.
Craig Tranquilo for his awesome site art (default featured images, logo, badges, and more)!
Best use of The Avocado as a response
Winner –
