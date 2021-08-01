30 Day Animal Challenge: Your Favorite Dinosaur

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

As kids, a whole lot of us grow up being fascinated by dinosaurs and have a stage where we’re consumed by them. That tapers off after time but part of it will always linger in the background, especially since there are always moments where they come back to the public consciousness for different reasons. Starting our month of animals, we want to know which dinosaur is your favorite and why?

Bonus Prompt: Best dinosaur presentation in your medium of choice?

