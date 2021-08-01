Cupboard Is Bare Sunday Food Thread 8/1

Once again I am at a loss for a topic this week. It’s something that’s been bothering me for a while and I think it may be time to hand off the Sunday Food Thread. Is there anyone who would like to take care of posting this thread every week? I started a weekly food thread back when this was just the AV Club After Dark on Disqus. I just feel I’m not doing the thread justice lately and some fresh blood could really breathe some life into it. I will still participate in the discussion (probably more than I do now since I’m feeling rather listless about my prompts). It’s an easy and fun post, especially when you see one of your topics really take off. I will continue to post something every Sunday until someone takes over. And I hope you’re all eating well!

