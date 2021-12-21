The Pits: 2021 Music Results

Hear ye, hear ye. Below are the results of the 2021 Avocado Pits voting for Music.

Laurel Canyon Sound Award for Best Album

Floating Points, Pharaoh Sanders, and the London Symphony Orchestra, Promises

Also receiving votes:

Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee

Torres, Thirstier

Ian Sweet, Show Me How You Disappear

Godspeed! You Black Emperor, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!

Tyler, the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost

Turnstile, GLOW ON

Halsey, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Spellling, The Turning Wheel

Wolf Alice, Blue Weekend

Anybody Killa Award for Best Song

“Paprika,” Japanese Breakfast

Also receiving votes:

“Like I Used To,” Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“”Government Came” (9980.0kHz 3617.1kHz 4521.0 kHz) / Cliffs Gaze / cliffs’ gaze at empty waters’ rise / Ashes to Sea or Nearer to Thee,” Godspeed! You Black Emperor

“Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head,” Torres

“Be Sweet,” Japanese Breakfast

“How Can I Make It OK?,” Wolf Alice

“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion

“All Too Well,” 10-minute version, Taylor Swift

“I am not a woman, I’m a god,” Halsey

“Weird Al” Yankovic Memorial Award for Best Live Show

Tie: Courtney Marie Andrews and Spoon

Also receiving votes:

Julien Baker and Thao

Mannequin Pussy

Orville Peck

Torres

Congrats to all the winners!

