Hear ye, hear ye. Below are the results of the 2021 Avocado Pits voting for Music.
Laurel Canyon Sound Award for Best Album
Floating Points, Pharaoh Sanders, and the London Symphony Orchestra, Promises
Also receiving votes:
- Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee
- Torres, Thirstier
- Ian Sweet, Show Me How You Disappear
- Godspeed! You Black Emperor, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!
- Tyler, the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost
- Turnstile, GLOW ON
- Halsey, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
- Spellling, The Turning Wheel
- Wolf Alice, Blue Weekend
Anybody Killa Award for Best Song
“Paprika,” Japanese Breakfast
Also receiving votes:
- “Like I Used To,” Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen
- “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “”Government Came” (9980.0kHz 3617.1kHz 4521.0 kHz) / Cliffs Gaze / cliffs’ gaze at empty waters’ rise / Ashes to Sea or Nearer to Thee,” Godspeed! You Black Emperor
- “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head,” Torres
- “Be Sweet,” Japanese Breakfast
- “How Can I Make It OK?,” Wolf Alice
- “Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion
- “All Too Well,” 10-minute version, Taylor Swift
- “I am not a woman, I’m a god,” Halsey
“Weird Al” Yankovic Memorial Award for Best Live Show
Tie: Courtney Marie Andrews and Spoon
Also receiving votes:
- Julien Baker and Thao
- Mannequin Pussy
- Orville Peck
- Torres
Congrats to all the winners!