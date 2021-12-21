The Pits: 2021 Comic Book and Comic Strip Results!

I wanted to thank everyone that took the time to vote for the Kirby Award for Best Comic Book and the Mary Worth Award for Best Comic Strip or Web Comic.

The winner for Best Comic Book of 2021 is Immortal Hulk!

Here is the Top Five Results for Best Comic Book

Immortal Hulk 50 points

Nightwing 35 points

Chainsaw Man 27 points

Spy X Family 25 points

Kaguya -Sama (Love is War) 21 points

Immortal Hulk‘s run at the top will draw to a close with the conclusion of this run featuring the Jade Giant. Who will be number one next year? We will have to wait to see who claims the crown.

The Mary Worth Award for Best Comic Strip or Web Comic was very close this year. You’ll see how close in just a moment.

The winner for Best Comic Strip or Web Comic of 2021 is Sally Forth!

Here is the Top Five Results for Best Comic Strip or Web Comic

Sally Forth 107 points

Wallace the Brave 103 points

Heathcliff 32 points

Extra Ordinary 31 points

Scary Gary 23 points

I had a close friend that I work with help audit the results for accuracy.

The battle for Best Comic Strip or Web Comic of 2021 between Sally Forth and Wallace The Brave was decided by 4 points! 4 POINTS!?!? Every vote counts as does the ranking.

I enjoyed hosting this portion of the Pits once again this year.

Thanks to Kappa and Pachylad for the opportunity!

Good night!

